Chris Hemsworth Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Chris Hemsworth was joined by his family and very famous friends as he became the recipient of the 2,781st star on the famous strip, with his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr offered up a bit of a roast.

80'000 Fans Turn Out To See Ange Postecoglou As Premiere League Comes To Australia

It's a massive week of football in Melbourne with over 80,000 people showing up tonight to see Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle, along with our Ange Postecoglou.
Three A-League Players Arrested In Sports Betting Scandal

Australian football is reeling tonight as a sports-betting scandal shakes the sport. Three players from the MacArthur Bulls A-League team including the captain, have been arrested in dawn raids. National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton has the exclusive response from the A-League.
