The long-feared construction union the CFMEU finds itself with few friends tonight. It has been suspended from the Labor Party and the ACTU is about to be placed into administration over concerns about corruption and links to organised crime. But the union is not taking it lying down, saying the Prime Minister has opened the gates of hell.

