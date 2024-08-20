CCTV Captures Finals Moments Of Bayesian Yacht | 10 News First
CCTV from a Sicilian port has captured the moment that superyacht Bayesian sank during a violent storm just before 5am Monday (local time). Search operations remain ongoing for six people who are still missing, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, after the 56-metre boat capsized. One man has died, identified as Recaldo Thomas who was working as a chef onboard, while 15 have survived. Those missing include Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah Lynch, lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, chair of Morgan Stanley International bank Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy Bloomer.
Donald Trump Uses AI-Generated Photos Of Taylor Swift Fans | 10 News First
Donald Trump has decided to pick a fight with a group that could make him pay: Swifties. Over the weekend, the former President went on his Truth Social platform to accept Taylor Swift's endorsement of his campaign for the White House. The biggest problem with that - she hasn't.
Aussie Rock Band Powderfinger Reunites For One Night Only | 10 News First
These days you'd be hard-pressed to find an Aussie rock band with the same impact. But 14 years after they broke up, Powderfinger is tonight reuniting as they receive a major honour. 10 News First’s entertainment editor Angela Bishop was there.
Israeli Forces Recover Hostage Bodies, School In Gaza Bombed | 10 News First
Israeli forces have recovered the bodies of 6 hostages taken to Gaza during the October 7th attacks. In just the past few hours Israel has confirmed it has bombed a school in Gaza that it claims was a Hamas command and control centre, killing at least 10 people.
DNC DAY 1: Protests at Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Chicago on Monday outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC), protesting the party’s position on Israel. Chicago Police have said that while there were peaceful people in the crowd, dozens of protesters broke through a fence surrounding the DNC, drawing riot police to the perimeter. Throughout the one-mile march, just hours before President Joe Biden was to address the convention, protesters amplified their calls for a ceasefire and an arms embargo.
Steve Kerr Speaks At Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Golden State Warriors and US Men's Basketball head coach Steve Kerr has spoken at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The former Chicago Bulls point guard spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US Election.
Thousands Protest In Chicago Ahead Of DNC | 10 News First
Protesters have taken to the streets of Chicago, ahead of the Democratic National Convention set to take place there in coming days. Thousands have marched through the city’s streets, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and greater reproductive rights. The four-day event is set to start tomorrow (local time), and is expected to draw a number of key democratic figures as well as US celebrities.
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
RayGun Responds To Backlash | 10 News First
Rachael Gunn, AKA RayGun, has spoken out following the backlash she has received over her breaking performance at the Paris Olympics. The Australian responded to the "hate" she has received following the performance, and also the misinformation swirling surrounding her spot on the Olympic team.
Russian Chess Champion Caught Trying To Poison Rival | 10 News First
The shocking moment a Russian chess player attempted to poison her rival has been caught on camera. Russian champion Amina Abakarova has been suspended after allegedly trying to assassinate her opponent. CCTV appears to show the 43-year-old pouring deadly mercury over the chess pieces.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.