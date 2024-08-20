10 News First

CCTV Captures Finals Moments Of Bayesian Yacht | 10 News First
NC | News

CCTV from a Sicilian port has captured the moment that superyacht Bayesian sank during a violent storm just before 5am Monday (local time). Search operations remain ongoing for six people who are still missing, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, after the 56-metre boat capsized. One man has died, identified as Recaldo Thomas who was working as a chef onboard, while 15 have survived. Those missing include Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah Lynch, lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, chair of Morgan Stanley International bank Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy Bloomer.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.