Catch Up With Chris Hemsworth Ahead Of First Mad Max Furiosa Screening | 10 News First
The red carpet was rolled out and the crowd revved up in Sydney tonight at the first-ever screening of the brand-new Mad Max epic ‘Furiosa’. Stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy were there, as was our Entertainment Editor Angela Bishop.
Surfer In His 20s Stabbed To Death At Coffs Harbour | 10 News First
A police investigation is underway after a surfer was fatally stabbed on the mid-north coast of New South Wales. A man in his 20s was found with multiple stab wounds at Coffs Harbour's Park Beach just before seven this morning, where he was taken to hospital, but later died.
Two Killed In Horror 200km/h Tunnel Car-Crash | 10 News First
A former police officer has been identified as one of two killed in a horror crash inside a tunnel in Brisbane's inner-city yesterday afternoon. A third person is fighting for life, with reports one of the vehicles involved could have been travelling over 200 kilometres per hour.
Convicted Killer Launches Third Bid For Freedom | 10 News First
New laws will be put to the test by a convicted killer in a bid to free him from his life sentence. Robert Farquharson deliberately drove into a dam, killing his three young sons on Father's Day in 2005. He was found guilty of murder in two separate trials, but has always maintained his innocence and will now launch a third bid for freedom.
Growing Fears For Missing Australian Brothers In Mexico | 10 News First
There are growing fears for two Australian brothers and their American friend who've vanished while on a surfing trip in Mexico. Jake and Callum Robinson haven't contacted their family since Saturday, as a search is now underway.
15-Year-Old Charged With Terrorism Denied Bail In Sydney Court | 10 News First
A Sydney mother has cried in court as her 15-year-old son, who allegedly wanted to "stab" Jews and Assyrians, was denied bail. He's the youngest of five teenagers charged with terrorism charges after the Wakeley church stabbing.
Protestors Clash Across American College Campuses | 10 News First
Campus protests against the war in Gaza are escalating across the U.S. with protesters and counter-protesters clashing at UCLA in California, while hundreds of protesters were arrested in New York City.
Violent Attack On Student Pro-Palestine Protest | 10 News First
Counter-protesters have attacked a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of California, leading to violent scenes at the Los Angeles campus including the use of fireworks and teargas. Shocking footage of the violence, which the university has called “senseless,” shows groups of counter-protesters arriving on campus overnight and attempting to dismantle the camp’s barriers. While the incident was eventually cleared by police, witnesses have reported the response from authorities as slow, once the violence erupted. It follows days of student protests across the U.S. calling for universities to sever financial ties with Israel, with the movement mirrored across the world, including Australia, where peaceful protests have been seen in Sydney and Melbourne.
NYPD Clash With Pro-Palestine Protests On New York Streets | 10 News First
It's been a night of violence in New York as students faced-off against the riot squad at the city's prestigious Columbia University in the latest in a series of clashes across the United States, where thousands of students continue to protest against Israel's war with Hamas.
Prime Minister Announces New Measures To Address Domestic Violence | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced new measures to address what he's called the 'scourge' of domestic violence that's seeing one woman killed every four days, across Australia, including almost $1 billion for emergency payments and support for victims fleeing violence.
Former PM Morrison Opens Up On Mental Health Issues In Office | 10 New
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has opened-up about his mental-health battles revealing he was medicated for anxiety when the pressures of the country's top job became debilitating.
NSW Considers Launching Royal Commission Into Male Domestic Violence | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns is considering a powerful Royal Commission into domestic violence in New South Wales as calls grow for an urgent circuit breaker to a worsening scourge.
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
Cortnee Vine Speaks Ahead Of A-League Women SF Clash | 10 News First
Sydney FC star and Matildas penalty shootout hero Cortnee Vine spoke exclusively with 10 News First's Bence Hamerli ahead of the second leg of the Sky Blues' A-League Women Semi-Final against Central Coast Mariners at Leichardt Oval. A bumper crowd is expected for the fixture, which Sydney enter the match with a one-goal advantage.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.