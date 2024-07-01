Caribbean Hit By Hurricane Beryl | 10 News First
The Caribbean is being battered by a massive hurricane, packing winds of up to 210 kilometres an hour. Hurricane Beryl is currently a Category Three system.
National
Top Stories
Melbourne Airport Workers Accused Of Smuggling Goods Into Victoria | 10 News First
Dozens of airport workers have been accused of helping organised criminals smuggle drugs and other illegal products into Victoria. A special Border Force sting uncovered security breaches by 70 staff members at Melbourne airport over 12 months.
Millions In The Caribbean Prepare For Category Four Hurricane Beryl To Hit | 10 News First
Millions across the Caribbean are battering down the hatched as Hurricane Beryl churns towards the island group. The storm has now strengthened to a category four hurricane, packing winds over 200 kilometres an hour.
International News
Five Killed After Deadly Protests in Kenya | 10 News First
At least five people are dead and 31 others wounded in Kenya after protesters, trying to storm the nation's parliament, were fired upon by police on Tuesday. Kenyan President William Ruto condemned the "unprecedented attack", citing in a national address that a youth-led peaceful protest over tax hike plans has become dangerous. Ruto has vowed to deploy the full force of Kenya's security services, but the United Nations is urging restraint amid reports of "targeted, arbitrary detentions". If passed, the unpopular finance bill would raise or introduce a range of fees, including tax on specialised hospitals and higher import fees.
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 90 Prisoners of War | 10 News First
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian Defense Ministry announced late Tuesday night that both sides had released 90 war prisoners to the other. President Zelenskyy thanked the United Arab Emirates for their assistance, as they mediated the exchange. The last time an exchange was made was on May 31, where both countries swapped 75 servicemen.
Biden Leads Trump In Polls Ahead Of First Debate | 10 News First
On Friday morning our time will come one of the most important political moments in the world so far this year - the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It'll be on CNN, and it'll be more tightly moderated than normal - in an attempt to bring some order to what has been - thus far - a campaign of chaos. According to the latest survey, Trump has a single-point advantage over the President, 50% to 49%.
Politics
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
Sport
Hockey Australia Selects Teams & Kookaburra Eddie Ockenden Chosen For Fifth Olympics | 10 News First
Hockey Australia has selected their teams which they believe will win Gold in Paris. Kookaburra Eddie Ockenden will be on his way to a fifth Olympics and a likely flag bearer, while a player selection appeal is still pending for the Hockeyroos.
Cam Davis Becomes 2024 Rocket Mortgage Champion After PGA Tour Thriller | 10 News First
Cam Davis has pulled himself out of the doldrums to win for a second time on the PGA Tour. Davis couldn't contain his emotions after being handed the Rocket Mortgage Classic when Akshay Bhatia made a mess of the 72nd hole.
Matildas To Play International Friendly In Spain Ahead Of Paris Olympics | 10 News First
The Matildas will have one final chance to fine-tune their Olympic preparation with an international friendly. 10 News First can reveal they’ll play in Marbella in Spain against an international opponent on July 14.
Bellingham & Southgate Speak Following England Win | 10 News First
Jude Bellingham has rescued England at the death in the Euros, firing a stunning bicycle kick winner in the 95th minute against Slovakia. The goal came just four minutes after Harry Kane's stoppage-time equaliser, with Slovakia leading for most of the match. Bellingham hit back at his side's critics in his post-match press conference, saying the experience of his winner doesn't come without the adversity of England's group stage draws or their one goal deficit. England manager Gareth Southgate also spoke to his side's character and that the Three Lions are "still in there fighting".
