10 News First

Budget Winners & Losers | 10 News First
NC | News

While a Federal budget can't please everyone, those on welfare payments like JobSeeker haven't got the financial boost they we're desperately hoping for, as the price of everything goes up around them. Labor has splashed cash into the university sector in an effort to attract more people into key jobs.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Breaking News

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.