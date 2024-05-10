Bruce Lehrmann Ordered To Pay Network Ten’s Legal Costs | 10 News First
Bruce Lehrmann will have to pay most of Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson's steep legal costs under federal court orders made weeks after his major defamation loss. The exact figure is yet to be determined but does Lehrmann have the funds to cover any of it?
Man Arrested Over Knife Attack On A Woman At Sydney Gym | 10 News First
Shocking details have emerged on the man arrested over yesterdays knife attack on a woman at a Sydney gym. He faced court a week ago and slapped with an apprehended violence order.
Man Arrested Over Alleged Domestic Violence Stabbing | 10 News First
A 45-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence stabbing in a Sydney gym car park yesterday afternoon. The woman was stabbed in her head and neck with a kitchen knife, and is now recovering in hospital following the attack.
Woman Stabbed In Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Outside Sydney Gym | 10 News First
We begin tonight with what police are treating as yet another act of domestic violence. A woman is recovering in hospital, after being stabbed outside a Sydney gym, allegedly by her ex-partner. Taylor Ryan joins Ursula to discuss the attack.
What The High Court’s Detention Decision Means For The Albanese Government | 10 News First
What The High Court’s Detention Decision Means For The Albanese Government | 10 News First An Iranian asylum seeker - who took the fight against his deportation all the way to the to the High Court, has lost, despite claiming he "fears for his life" if deported back to Iran. The decision means the Federal Government won't be compelled to release another 170 detainees 'who are' refusing to co-operate with deportation efforts. Political Reporter Chloe Bouras joins Ursula to discuss.
Bruce Lehrmann Ordered To Pay Network Ten’s Legal Costs | 10 News First
Prime Minister Commits To Gas Despite Climate Scientists Warnings | 10 News First
Australia is making global headlines tonight - after the Prime Minister committed to the extraction and use of gas for the next three decades. That's despite fresh warnings from climate scientists that building a 'net zero policy' around gas will contribute to locking in an increase in global temperatures of at least 2.7 degrees. Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula to discuss the policy.
Former Adult Star Cross-Examined In Trump Trial | 10 News First
There have been more fireworks in Donald Trump's "hush money" trial with a heated cross-examination of adult film star Stormy Daniels, and with Trump's lawyers demanding a mistrial.
King Charles & Prince Harry Avoid Each Other In London | 10 News First
They were just four kilometres apart in London, but Prince Harry and King Charles weren't able to find the time to catch up in what is a clear sign the British Royals' relationship remains strained.
Biden Administration Flags Concerns Over Israel's Invasion Into Gaza | 10 News First
US Secretary of Defense has confirmed that President Biden has ordered the pause of thousands of bombs being shipped to Israel, flagging concerns they could be used in a controversial military operation in Rafah. Meanwhile, two Australian doctors have just arrived home after spending two weeks on separate missions to treat patients in Gaza.
Attacks On Gaza Continue As President Biden Halts Weapons Transfers To Israel | 10 News First
Foreign Minister Penny Wong has reiterated that Australia does not want to see Israeli forces conduct a major ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, saying the impact on the over 1.1 million Palestianian civilians sheltering there would be devastating.
Aussie Makes Eurovision Grand Final Representing Cyprus Instead Of Australia | 10 News First
Despite Australia officially missing out on the Eurovision finals, there's still an Aussie in the competition! Silia Kapsis is a 17-year-old still in high school and representing Cyprus, hoping come Sunday to be crowned the biggest music act on Earth.
Sydney Council Votes To Ban Same-Sex Parenting Books | 10 News First
A western Sydney council has voted to place a blanket ban on same-sex parenting books from local libraries. Cumberland City Council's vote has been met with widespread condemnation with members of the LGTBQIA+ community saying it's an attack on their very existence.
Chinese Fighter Jet Drops Flares On Australian Navy Chopper | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under pressure from the Opposition to contact Chinese President Xi Jinping after a dangerous mid-air confrontation between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian navy helicopter.
Prime Minister Announces New Measures To Address Domestic Violence | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced new measures to address what he's called the 'scourge' of domestic violence that's seeing one woman killed every four days, across Australia, including almost $1 billion for emergency payments and support for victims fleeing violence.
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.