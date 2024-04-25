British Military Horses Break Loose And Run Wild Over London | 10 News First
The morning commute was mayhem in London after five military horses broke loose storming the city's streets, the spooked animals smashed into cars and a bus, leaving four people in hospital.
Seven Teenagers Arrested In Relation To Sydney Church Terror Stabbing | 10 News First
Breaking: Hundreds of police are involved in multiple anti-terror raids across Sydney's south-west. The operation, that's underway right now, is connected to the Wakeley terror attack, with seven teenagers under arrest. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old has been hit with a string of charges over the violent scenes that followed the stabbing at the Wakeley church.
Anzac Day Celebrated At Dawn Services Around Australia | 10 News First
Those who courageously fought for our nation were today honoured in ANZAC ceremonies in Sydney and across the state. Soldiers, sailors, airmen and women were celebrated, as thousands lined the streets to thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice.
Five Teenagers Face Court Over Terrorism Charges After Sweeping Raids | 10 News First
New details have emerged about an alleged youth terror cell, with five teenagers facing court this afternoon, three of them charged with conspiring to plan a terrorist act.
Five Teens Charged In Counter-Terror Raids Following Sydney Stabbing | 10 News First
Five teenagers have been charged following counter-terrorism raids across New South Wales after the stabbing of a Sydney Bishop.
Australians Commemorate Anzac Day As Prime Minister Traverses Kokoda Trail | 10 News First
Thousands of Australians gather events around the country to honour current and former service people. Meanwhile, the site of one of the fiercest battles fought during World War II is where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has commemorated Anzac Day, alongside his PNG counterpart. 10 News First reporters from around the nation are live with details.
Attacked Sydney Bishop Sides With Elon Musk On Stabbing Video | 10 News First
A Sydney Bishop attacked during the Wakeley church stabbing has sided with tech billionaire Elon Musk in calling for the video to remain online, while the Federal Government and our top security chiefs are still firmly of the view the footage should be taken down.
The morning commute was mayhem in London after five military horses broke loose storming the city's streets, the spooked animals smashed into cars and a bus, leaving four people in hospital.
Trump Trial Reveals Hush Money Given To Media | 10 News First
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker took to the stand at the second day of Donald Trump's hush-money trial, claiming he promised to suppress negative stories about the reality TV star during the 2016 election.
Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First
The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.
Cortnee Vine Speaks Ahead Of A-League Women SF Clash | 10 News First
Sydney FC star and Matildas penalty shootout hero Cortnee Vine spoke exclusively with 10 News First's Bence Hamerli ahead of the second leg of the Sky Blues' A-League Women Semi-Final against Central Coast Mariners at Leichardt Oval. A bumper crowd is expected for the fixture, which Sydney enter the match with a one-goal advantage.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.