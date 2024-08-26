10 News First

British Man Killed In Ukraine During Russian Strike
A British man has been killed in Eastern Ukraine by a Russian missile strike on a hotel housing journalists near the front-line. Safety advisor Ryan Evans was killed when the building collapsed and six of his colleagues were injured.

2024

