Bridgerton Stars Descend On Australia's Southern Highlands For Premiere
With season 3 of Bridgerton just around the corner, regency and romance has been taking over a quaint New South Wales town as the show's biggest stars descended on Bowral for the premiere.
16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Terrorism Offence Over Bishop Stabbing
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence by police after he allegedly stabbed a Bishop in Sydney's south-west on Monday night.
Westfield Bondi Junction Reopens For Community Reflection Day
Westfield Bondi Junction has reopened to the public, for a day of quiet community reflection. The shopping centre had been closed since Saturday afternoon's mass stabbing attack.
Thousands Honour Bondi Stabbing Victims At Candlelit Vigil
Thousands of people flocked to a candlelit vigil last night to remember and honour the victims of the mass killings at Sydney shopping mall Westfield Bondi Junction last week.
Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation
The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.
10 News First is Network 10's evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.