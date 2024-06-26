Brands Refusing To Use AI-Generated Ads When It Comes To Beauty | 10 News First
The explosion of AI-generated images online has made it harder than ever to decipher what’s real. Brands wanting to remain ethical are pledging not to use artificial intelligence in their advertising, especially regarding beauty.
YouTube Sensation Mr Beast Gives Away Luxury Cars In First Visit To Australia | 10 News First
The world’s biggest YouTuber has shut down the Sydney Opera House forecourt for a massive giveaway. Mr Beast is using his first trip to Australia to do his first-ever livestream down under and giving 10 lucky people a big prize.
Iconic Amusement Park Luna Park For Sale For The First Time In Decades | 10 News First
It boasts harbour views and the biggest smile in Sydney, Luna Park is tonight on the market for the first time in decades. The announcement presents a unique opportunity for a buyer but they will have to fork out for it.
Widow Of Russell Hill Speaks Out After Lynn Verdict | 10 News First
Widower Robyn Hill has said she wishes Greg Lynn, who was found not guilty of murdering her late husband Russell Hill, “has a lovely time in jail”, while speaking to media for the first time since the verdict. She was at the Supreme Court when the split-verdict was handed down yesterday, however couldn’t bare to look at Lynn who was found guilty of the murder of Carol Clay. While saying she is relieved to know the former Jetstar pilot will not walk free, she has also expressed her confusion as to how the contradicting verdicts were reached.
Five Killed After Deadly Protests in Kenya | 10 News First
At least five people are dead and 31 others wounded in Kenya after protesters, trying to storm the nation's parliament, were fired upon by police on Tuesday. Kenyan President William Ruto condemned the "unprecedented attack", citing in a national address that a youth-led peaceful protest over tax hike plans has become dangerous. Ruto has vowed to deploy the full force of Kenya's security services, but the United Nations is urging restraint amid reports of "targeted, arbitrary detentions". If passed, the unpopular finance bill would raise or introduce a range of fees, including tax on specialised hospitals and higher import fees.
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 90 Prisoners of War | 10 News First
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian Defense Ministry announced late Tuesday night that both sides had released 90 war prisoners to the other. President Zelenskyy thanked the United Arab Emirates for their assistance, as they mediated the exchange. The last time an exchange was made was on May 31, where both countries swapped 75 servicemen.
Biden Leads Trump In Polls Ahead Of First Debate | 10 News First
On Friday morning our time will come one of the most important political moments in the world so far this year - the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It'll be on CNN, and it'll be more tightly moderated than normal - in an attempt to bring some order to what has been - thus far - a campaign of chaos. According to the latest survey, Trump has a single-point advantage over the President, 50% to 49%.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
Former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr Prepares For NBA Draft | 10 News First
Experts are predicting former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr to be a top-two draft pick at Thursday's NBA Draft. It's believed he hasn't had a workout with Atlanta who hold the number-one pick, so most expect Washington to swoop with the next selection.
Aussie Basketball Prodigy Johnny Furphy Tipped To Secure First Round NBA Draft Pick | 10 News First
Australia is days away from seeing its next basketball prodigy score a slam dunk on its biggest stage. Clifton Hill's Johnny Furphy is tipped to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft after playing just one year at a U.S. college.
Boston Celtics Beat Dallas Mavericks Becoming 2024 NBA Champions | 10 News First
It's been sixteen years since the Boston Celtics lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy, but today they're once again NBA Champions. The franchise's 18th title pushes them past rivals the Los Angeles Lakers as the most successful team in history.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.