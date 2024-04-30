Bonza Flights Grounded As Airline Begins Voluntary Administration | 10 News First
Budget airline Bonza has begun entering into voluntary administration. Thousands of people are stranded at airports across the country, with many more scrambling to salvage holidays - and money they've paid for flights - on planes that have been re-possessed.
Seven Teenagers Arrested In Relation To Sydney Church Terror Stabbing | 10 News First
Breaking: Hundreds of police are involved in multiple anti-terror raids across Sydney's south-west. The operation, that's underway right now, is connected to the Wakeley terror attack, with seven teenagers under arrest. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old has been hit with a string of charges over the violent scenes that followed the stabbing at the Wakeley church.
Push For Stricter Knife Laws As Sydney Plagued By Stabbings | 10 News First
After successfully introducing stricter knife crime laws in Queensland, a local father is pushing for the same to be legislated in New South Wales and will meet with senior members of government to discuss today.
Brisbane Streets Shut Down As Crime Victims March On Parliament | 10 News First
One of Brisbane City's main streets was shut down this morning, as victims of crime marched to parliament.
Teen Sister Charged With Stabbing Murder Of 10-Year-Old | 10 News First
In shocking news out of New South Wales, a 10-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside her home near Newcastle last night. Her 17-year-old sister has been charged with her alleged murder and is due to face the children's court today.
Deadly And Destructive Weather Events Happening Around The World | 10 News First
At least five people have died, including a four-month-old baby, after dozens of tornadoes ripped through multiple states in the US. At the same time, China faced its own deadly weather event. Jayde Cotic explains in our climate report.
Four Dead After Oklahoma Tornado | 10 News First
At least four people have died including a child, and dozens more have been injured, after a tornado swept through Oklahoma on Saturday. Emergency crews are assessing damages to affected towns, after conducting a sweep of homes for survivors. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in 12 counties.
Former PM Morrison Opens Up On Mental Health Issues In Office | 10 New
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has opened-up about his mental-health battles revealing he was medicated for anxiety when the pressures of the country's top job became debilitating.
NSW Considers Launching Royal Commission Into Male Domestic Violence | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns is considering a powerful Royal Commission into domestic violence in New South Wales as calls grow for an urgent circuit breaker to a worsening scourge.
Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First
The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
Cortnee Vine Speaks Ahead Of A-League Women SF Clash | 10 News First
Sydney FC star and Matildas penalty shootout hero Cortnee Vine spoke exclusively with 10 News First's Bence Hamerli ahead of the second leg of the Sky Blues' A-League Women Semi-Final against Central Coast Mariners at Leichardt Oval. A bumper crowd is expected for the fixture, which Sydney enter the match with a one-goal advantage.
