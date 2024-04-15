Bondi Killer's Parents Speak Out As Tributes For Victims Grow | 10 News First
The parents of Bondi Junction mass killer Joel Cauci have spoken of their torment as they come to grips with the horrific actions of their son. Meanwhile, the Westfield at the centre of the attack is no longer a crime scene but it is the site of immense grief with floral tributes growing as Sydney, and the nation tries to grapple with the mass murder of innocent citizens.
Lehrmann Defamation Case Against Network 10 Dismissed By Judge | 10 News First
Lehrmann Defamation Case Against Network 10 Dismissed By Judge | 10 News First
In an extraordinary development in a case that's gripped Australia for almost five years, it has been determined that Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, ruling on the balance of probabilities by Justice Michael Lee as he dismissed Lehrmann's defamation case against Network 10 and Lisa Wikinson.
Calls For Restraint Amid Israel And Iran Conflict | 10 News First
The Middle East is on the brink of a "devastating full-scale conflict" as tensions between Iran and Israel reach a tipping point, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Over the weekend, the Islamic Republic of Iran fired approximately 300 missiles and drones at Israel. Some missiles reportedly struck within Israeli territory, damaging a military facility in the south. Israel's War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz has vowed to exact a price from Iran in response to the missile attacks when the time is right.
Remembering The Victims Of The Bondi Junction Attack | 10 News First
We are today learning more about the victims tragically killed by Joel Cauchi at Westfield Bondi Junction. They include a refugee who tried to fight off the attacker, a mother of two and a young bride-to-be. They are among those being remembered today for who they were, not how they died.
Police Investigate Joel Cauchi Attack Motive | 10 News First
The man behind the deadly rampage that left 6 people dead and 12 people injured is 40-year-old Joel Cauchi. Cauchi was known to police and had a history of mental health issues, along with a fascination for guns and knives. One line of enquiry for police is whether he was deliberately targeting women.
Bondi Attacker Joel Cauchi's Final Movements | 10 News First
Police have identified the man responsible for the Westfield Bondi Junction attack as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi who was known to police. This evening we can confirm 4 of the 6 victims murdered by Cauchi have been formally identified, with some families sharing images of their beloved family members to the media with the message that they be remembered for the people they were, and not the attack.
Middle East On The Brink Of Full-Scale War As Israel Retaliates | 10 News First
The Middle East is on the brink of a full-scale war, with Israel describing drone and missile attacks by Iran as an act of war. The US is urging restraint and refusing to take part in any retaliatory strike.
Iran's Retaliation On Israel Could Spark Larger War | 10 News First
Last night's unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel is the scenario everyone has feared since the October 7 Hamas attack - a state-to-state confrontation that could spiral into a regional war. 10 News First Senior Reporter Ursula Heger joins the desk.
10 News First is Network 10's evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.