Body cam footage has been released showing the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black woman in her Illinois home. Sonya Massey had called 911 to report a prowler outside her house, but when police arrived they turned their weapons on her.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has lauded Joe Biden's legacy over the past three years as "unmatched in modern history" in her first public appearance since his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. Harris did not specifically address in her Washington speech on Monday that she is now the leading Democratic candidate for president and has received endorsement from Biden to be his successor. Meanwhile in Ohio, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance accused Kamala Harris, his Senate Democratic colleagues, and the media of lying about President Biden's mental capacity. "Every single person who saw Joe Biden knew that he wasn't capable of doing the job... that is an insult to voters,” said Vance on Monday, in his hometown of Middletown.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.