10 News First

Bodycam From Trump Assassination Attempt Released | 10 News First
NC | News

Police have released bodycam vision revealing the moments following an attempt on former president Donald Trump's life. The footage shows Butler police climbing onto the roof where Thomas Crooks fired eight bullets at Trump during a rally speech, wounding his ear.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.