Boaties Arrive Back On Land After Dramatic Rescue | 10 News First
Two boaties saved off New South Wales' south coast have praised the actions of rescuers after arriving back in Sydney. Brett and Lisa decided to call for help after sea conditions became too rough for them to continue.

