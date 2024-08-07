10 News First

Bluey ‘Dollarbucks’ Scheme Busted By Police | 10 News First
Police have arrested a man they claim was behind a collectors coin heist featuring the face of our favourite blue heeler "Bluey". Strike Force Bandit arrested the 47-year-old, they say he was selling the coins for 10 times their value.

