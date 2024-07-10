10 News First

Blockbuster Sequel ‘Twisters’ Puts New Spin On Disaster Film | 10 News First
They’re the twisty storms that can cause devastation in seconds but have fascinated movie-makers for decades. From the Wizard of Oz to Sharknado to Twister, tornadoes have been front and centre on the big screen and now it’s time for the latest. It’s called ‘Twisters’ and its stars got to experience their terror up close.

