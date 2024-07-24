10 News First

Blind Activist's Teary Moment With First Blind Barbie | 10 News First
NC | News

UK blind broadcaster Lucy Edwards has had an emotional moment with Mattel's first blind barbie doll, describing the doll as "incredible" for children in the blind and low vision community "...I didn't see myself represented as a young blind girl growing up in the world. All I wanted was a role model that looked like me and finally we have one,” shared the disability rights advocate. The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) were among several organisations that worked alongside Mattel to create the doll, providing input on everything from the eye gaze to the Braille on the packaging.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

image-placeholder
3 mins

Kamala Harris and J.D. Vance on Joe Biden's Legacy | 10 News First

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has lauded Joe Biden's legacy over the past three years as "unmatched in modern history" in her first public appearance since his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. Harris did not specifically address in her Washington speech on Monday that she is now the leading Democratic candidate for president and has received endorsement from Biden to be his successor. Meanwhile in Ohio, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance accused Kamala Harris, his Senate Democratic colleagues, and the media of lying about President Biden's mental capacity. "Every single person who saw Joe Biden knew that he wasn't capable of doing the job... that is an insult to voters,” said Vance on Monday, in his hometown of Middletown.

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.