10 News First

Blake Lively Wears Iconic Britney Spears Look At It Ends With Us Premiere | 10 News First
NC | News

Blake Lively and the It Ends With Us cast have walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of the movie. Lively, who has been wearing florals throughout her press tour in honour of her character Lily Blossom Bloom, has sported a dress worn by Britney Spears back in 2002.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.