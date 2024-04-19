Bipartisan Support For New Laws To Combat Vaping | 10 News First
Australia's Health Ministers are joining forces to issue a rallying cry for bipartisan support on new laws to combat vaping.
16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Terrorism Offence Over Bishop Stabbing | 10 News First
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence by police after he allegedly stabbed a Bishop in Sydney's south-west on Monday night.
Westfield Bondi Junction Reopens For Community Reflection Day
Westfield Bondi Junction has reopened to the public, for a day of quiet community reflection. The shopping centre had been closed since Saturday afternoon's mass stabbing attack.
Bondi Junction Reopens Five Days After Deadly Attack | 10 News First
Five days since the murder of six innocent people at Westfield Bondi Junction, the public has been allowed to step through the doors of the shopping centre for the first time. It was a day of reflection and honouring the victims, and for those who escaped the violence on Saturday, it was a chance to confront their grief and trauma.
Father Noticed Disobedience Before Alleged Bishop Stabbing | 10 News First
Disobedience is all that a distraught father is said to have noticed about his teenaged son before the alleged stabbing of a Sydney bishop. Charges are yet to be laid over the alleged terrorist act, but the Police Commissioner has hinted further arrests aren't far away.
Bondi Junction To Open For Day Of Reflection | 10 News First
As Sydney tries to heal following Saturday's stabbing attack, plans have been made for the public to pay its respects. Westfield Bondi Junction will open tomorrow for a day of reflection, allowing people inside to mourn and leave tributes to the six lives so cruelly taken.
Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First
The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.
