Biden Steps Down, Who Will Kamala Harris’s Running Mate Be? | 10 News First
For the second time in a week, the US presidential race has seen a profound shake up. For the first time since the 1960s, a sitting president has announced he will not re-contest.
Locals Protest As Tourists Putting Stress On Housing Market | 10 News First
Thousands of people in Spain have taken to the streets - protesting the tourism industry and even demanding visitors head home. It's all because of the pressure being put on housing, a problem that's also surfaced on our shores.
Modular Housing To Be Used In Social Homes Trial | 10 News First
Modular homes popular in countries like Sweden and Japan could become part of the solution to meet housing targets that are increasingly out of reach. Cheaper, quicker to build, and put together in factories the New South Wales government says the designs have come a long way and they can help get people off social housing wait.
Community Supports Mother Who Lost Her Husband & Child In Train Accident | 10 News First
A community is rallying around a mother who lost her husband and two-year-old daughter in front of her very eyes when a pram rolled into the path of a train in Carlton. Somehow a second child also strapped to the stroller survived in a tragedy that means this family will never be the same.
Court Rules Israeli Occupation Of Palestine Illegal | 10 News First
The International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel's ongoing occupation of the West Bank of Palestine amounts to an illegal act. The United Nations' highest court delivered their advisory opinion on Friday in The Hague, asserting that "Israel has an obligation to bring an end to its presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as rapidly as possible." The ruling is not legally binding, however it carries significant weight and makes continued support for Israel increasingly difficult for allied nations. Israeli officials moved swiftly to reject the opinion, calling it "fundamentally wrong."
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Hulk Hogan Delivers Insane Address At RNC | 10 News First
"Immortal" WWE legend Hulk Hogan has staked his ground as a pro-Trump figurehead, making a wild appearance at the RNC in Milwaukee. The legendary pro-wrestler delivered an insane speech that was less political address and more wrestling promo. Hogan is among a motley crew of speakers scheduled to appear today prior to Donald Trump taking the stage.
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
NSW Blues Seal State Of Origin Victory But With A Cost | 10 News First
NSW turned it on, drowned out the noise, and came home with a victory for the ages. But the Blues' State of Origin win has come at a cost with Mitchell Moses out injured for the season, and two players who weren’t even on the field, handed two-match bans.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.