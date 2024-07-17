10 News First

Biden Resumes Campaigning In Wake Of Attempted Trump Assassination | 10 News First
U.S. President Joe Biden has resumed campaigning in the wake of the attempt on Donald Trump’s life. Biden has used a keynote address to appeal to black voters, who were pivotal in delivering him to office at the last election.

