10 News First

Biden Faces Eventful Press Conference | 10 News First
NC | News

Joe Biden fronted an eventful press conference during the NATO summit in Washington DC, as he continues his re-election campaign against former president Donald Trump. The press conference got off on the wrong foot for the President, mistaking his Vice President Kamala Harris for Donald Trump, before answering questions on his health.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.