Biden Drops Out: Biden Family Dismiss Health Concerns | 10 News First
News
Joe Biden has withdrawn from the election race after widespread concern about the 81-year-old’s health and performance. Amid news of the withdrawal, those closest to the US President have publicly shared their support.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Albanese Commends Biden After Decision To Step Aside | 10 News First
Australian leader Anthony Albanese has commended Joe Biden on his “extraordinary record” following his decision to drop out of the presidential race. The Prime Minister described Biden as a “friend of Australia”, recounting dinners and meetings he shared with the President while working together to continue the long-standing alliance. While Albanese did not offer an opinion on who should take the spot of Democratic candidate, he emphasised the international impact of the upcoming US election.
Court Rules Israeli Occupation Of Palestine Illegal | 10 News First
The International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel's ongoing occupation of the West Bank of Palestine amounts to an illegal act. The United Nations' highest court delivered their advisory opinion on Friday in The Hague, asserting that "Israel has an obligation to bring an end to its presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as rapidly as possible." The ruling is not legally binding, however it carries significant weight and makes continued support for Israel increasingly difficult for allied nations. Israeli officials moved swiftly to reject the opinion, calling it "fundamentally wrong."
RFK Jr. Stakes His Claim For Democratic Candidate | 10 News First
Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has put his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination into overdrive, following US President Joe Biden's announcement that he would be dropping out of the November election. Kennedy fronted a press conference a short time ago, praising Biden for his humility in dropping out of the race, while criticising Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden has publicly endorsed for presidential candidate, labelling her a “war hawk”.
Biden Drops Out: Donald Trump Shares His Reaction | 10 News First
Republican candidate Donald Trump has continued his criticism of Joe Biden following news of his withdrawal from the race. Trump has reportedly said he has no plan to debate Kamala Harris, who Biden endorsed for Presidential candidate.
International News
Court Rules Israeli Occupation Of Palestine Illegal | 10 News First
The International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel's ongoing occupation of the West Bank of Palestine amounts to an illegal act. The United Nations' highest court delivered their advisory opinion on Friday in The Hague, asserting that "Israel has an obligation to bring an end to its presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as rapidly as possible." The ruling is not legally binding, however it carries significant weight and makes continued support for Israel increasingly difficult for allied nations. Israeli officials moved swiftly to reject the opinion, calling it "fundamentally wrong."
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Hulk Hogan Delivers Insane Address At RNC | 10 News First
"Immortal" WWE legend Hulk Hogan has staked his ground as a pro-Trump figurehead, making a wild appearance at the RNC in Milwaukee. The legendary pro-wrestler delivered an insane speech that was less political address and more wrestling promo. Hogan is among a motley crew of speakers scheduled to appear today prior to Donald Trump taking the stage.
Politics
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Sport
NSW Blues Seal State Of Origin Victory But With A Cost | 10 News First
NSW turned it on, drowned out the noise, and came home with a victory for the ages. But the Blues' State of Origin win has come at a cost with Mitchell Moses out injured for the season, and two players who weren’t even on the field, handed two-match bans.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.