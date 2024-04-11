10 News First

Biden Considering Pardoning Julian Assange | 10 News First
NC | News

U.S. President Joe Biden has revealed he is considering a request by Australia to drop criminal charges against WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange.

National
Watch LIVEMelbourneSydney
More

Episodes

Top Stories

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.