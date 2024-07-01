10 News First

Jude Bellingham has rescued England at the death in the Euros, firing a stunning bicycle kick winner in the 95th minute against Slovakia. The goal came just four minutes after Harry Kane's stoppage-time equaliser, with Slovakia leading for most of the match. Bellingham hit back at his side's critics in his post-match press conference, saying the experience of his winner doesn't come without the adversity of England's group stage draws or their one goal deficit. England manager Gareth Southgate also spoke to his side's character and that the Three Lions are "still in there fighting".

Polls have closed in the first round of France’s parliamentary election, with estimates indicating significant gains for the far-right party National Rally. At least 20 of its candidates have been elected to parliament with national estimates predict it has won 34.2 percent of votes, compared to the left-wing New Popular Front's 29.1 percent and President Emmanuel Macron’s camp’s 21.5 percent. Leader of National Rally Marine Le Pen has described the early results as “historic”, while thousands have gathered for demonstrations in Paris, Strasbourg, Lyon, Nantes and Lille in support of the country's left-wing alliance. Candidates who win more than 12.5 percent of votes will go through to the second round, which will take place next Sunday.

Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.

A number of Australian and NBL players are likely to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, here's a preview of what's on offer. 00:12 - Alex Sarr the French Perth Wildcats Centre projected to be taken as high as pick two. 00:32 - Johnny Furphy, the best Australian player in this draft class coming out of Kansas. 00:50 - Bobi Klintman, the Swedish Cairns Taipans forward who's dangerous from the 3pt line. 01:03 - AJ Johnson, the Illawarra Hawks guard who stood out playing with Bronny James at the Draft Combine. Has been likened to bouncy Portland guard Anfernee Simons. 01:22 - Trentyn Flowers, the long Adelaide 36ers guard who attacks the rim. 01:25 - Ariel Hukporti, the German Melbourne United big man that dominates the paint. 01:28 - Mantas Rubstavicius, the shifty New Zealand Breakers Lithuanian sharpshooter.
