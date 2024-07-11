10 News First

BBC Figure's Family Killed In Horror Crossbow Domestic Violence Attack | 10 News First
NC | News

A man accused of killing a media personality’s family with a crossbow has been caught by police. The victims who were attacked at a home north-west of London have been confirmed to be the wife and daughters of well-known BBC racing commentator, John Hunt.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.