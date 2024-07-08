4 mins

Hurricane Beryl: Six Dead, Biden's Climate Warning | 10 News First At least six people have been killed by Hurricane Beryl, as the Category 4 storm moves from the southeast Carribbean towards Jamaica. U.S. President Joe Biden has cited Hurricane Beryl as a reason for his new plan to protect communities and workers from extreme weather – explaining that ignoring climate change would be “deadly and dangerous and irresponsible”. A hurricane warning has been in place in Jamaica since Monday, with heavy rainfall and flash floods predicted, while tropical storm warnings remain in effect in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The World Meteorological Organisation says Hurricane Beryl is setting the tone for a "very dangerous" hurricane season, as scientists reportedly blame warmer ocean temperatures for the unusually early timing and rapid intensification of the storm.