Barbie Star Margot Robbie Reportedly Expecting First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley | 10 News First
Australia’s golden girl who shines on the screen has taken on a new role that will have her stepping back from the spotlight. Barbie star Margot Robbie and her producer husband, Tom Ackerley are reportedly expecting their first child but the couple is staying ‘mum’ on the baby news.

