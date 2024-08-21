4 mins

Survivors Speak On Reproductive Freedom at DNC | 10 News First CONTENT WARNING: The following details an instance of sexual assault. A panel of reproductive rights advocates took centre stage on the first night of the Democratic National Convention to share their stories of abuse, pregnancy and miscarriage in states with strict abortion laws. Women from Kentucky, Texas, and Louisiana told the audience of their struggle receiving healthcare since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022. The issue of abortion care is of particular concern for Harris' presidential campaign, and will be a topic of contention for voters during the November 5 election. If you, or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, there is support. Call the 24-hour hotline 1800-RESPECT (1800 737 732).