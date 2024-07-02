4 mins

Bellingham & Southgate Speak Following England Win | 10 News First Jude Bellingham has rescued England at the death in the Euros, firing a stunning bicycle kick winner in the 95th minute against Slovakia. The goal came just four minutes after Harry Kane's stoppage-time equaliser, with Slovakia leading for most of the match. Bellingham hit back at his side's critics in his post-match press conference, saying the experience of his winner doesn't come without the adversity of England's group stage draws or their one goal deficit. England manager Gareth Southgate also spoke to his side's character and that the Three Lions are "still in there fighting".