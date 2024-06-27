3 mins

Paris Hilton Details Teenage Abuse At US Congress | 10 News First Paris Hilton has described the shocking trauma she endured as a teenager at a residential youth facility during a US Congress panel looking into the industry. The media personality told the committee that at 16, she was taken from her bed and transported to a Utah facility where she was repeatedly put in solitary confinement, sexually abused and had all outside communication controlled. Despite going on to become a fashion and TV icon of the naughties, Hilton has said the post-traumatic stress from her two-year stay has not left her. The 43-year-old has become an advocate for children at such facilities, using her fame to draw attention to what she has described as “inhumane” treatment.