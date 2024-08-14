10 News First

Australian Olympians Land Back Home | 10 News First
NC | News

Our Olympians have touched down on home soil after a stellar games in Paris, which saw Australia win 18 gold medals. First off the plane were closing ceremony flag bearers Matt Wearn and Kaylee McKeown, leading the team of green and gold as athletes reunited with their family and friends.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.