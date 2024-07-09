Australian Government Calls Out China Over Cyber Attacks On Australian Businesses | 10 News First
Rekindled relations with China are back on shaky grounds tonight after our government outed Beijing for launching cyber attacks. It has accused its notorious spy agency of ongoing espionage attempts on Australian business and government entities dating back more than half a decade.
