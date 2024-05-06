Australian Brothers Confirmed Dead By Mexican Authorities As Locals Protest For Safer Conditions | 1
Mexican authorities have positively identified the bodies of three men found in a well in the country's north as Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad after the trio went missing while on holiday, surfing near the popular tourist town of Ensenada, about 90 minutes south of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Australia’s East Coast Getting Hit With Three Days Of Rain | 10 News First
A major rain event is unfolding in eastern Australia with parts of New South Wales, including the Sydney area, bracing for more than 100 millimetres. The three-day soaking will see showers from southeast Queensland to Victoria. Weather Presenter Jayde Cotic has the latest.
Surfer In His 20s Stabbed To Death At Coffs Harbour | 10 News First
A police investigation is underway after a surfer was fatally stabbed on the mid-north coast of New South Wales. A man in his 20s was found with multiple stab wounds at Coffs Harbour's Park Beach just before seven this morning, where he was taken to hospital, but later died.
Two Killed In Horror 200km/h Tunnel Car-Crash | 10 News First
A former police officer has been identified as one of two killed in a horror crash inside a tunnel in Brisbane's inner-city yesterday afternoon. A third person is fighting for life, with reports one of the vehicles involved could have been travelling over 200 kilometres per hour.
Sex-Crimes Cop Accused Of Raping Woman Whose Complaint He Investigated | 10 News First
Our police are meant to protect us as the people we trust to enforce the law, but today a court heard shocking allegations as a former sex-crimes officer stood trial accused of raping a woman whose case he was investigating.
Western Australian Teen Shot By Police Had 'Hallmarks Of Terror' | 10 News First
Western Australian Police say they have shot and killed a teenager who allegedly attacked a man with a knife in a Perth car park on Saturday night. The WA Police Commissioner says the incident has hallmarks of terror.
Why It’s Important That We Keep Talking About Violence Against Women | 10 News First
It's another week marred by violence against women, but there is some hope after money, support and resources were pledged by the Prime Minister. We get it. This is hard to talk about. But if we don't - then the truth disappears in the dark.
Protests Continue On Sydney University Campus | 10 News First
Ongoing tensions among groups protesting in relation to the war on Gaza threatened to boil over today when pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian actions were held side-by-side at Sydney University.
Family Of Surfer Stabbed At Coffs Harbour Break Their Silence | 10 News First
Devastated family members of a slain surfer in Coffs Harbour have broken their silence - as police hunt for his killer. Kye Schaefer was found with multiple stab wounds after an early morning surf, the latest victim of the state's recent surge in knife crime.
King Charles Marks One-Year Since Coronation As Crown Monarch | 10 News First
King Charles is marking a special milestone, with exactly one year since his dazzling Coronation. While the start to his reign has been marred by a cancer diagnosis and re-energised Republican campaigners, a new poll shows overall support for the Royal Family in the UK remains high.
Israel Evacuates Civillians From Rafah As IDF Prepares Ground Offensive | 10 News First
Israel has begun evacuating parts of Rafah ahead of a large-scale ground offensive into the territory. More than a million civilians are sheltering there after being forced to flee from other parts of the Gaza Strip.
Israel Shuts Al Jazeera Office, Names It 'Mouthpiece For Hamas' | 10 News First
Israel has shut down their local office of the Qatari news network Al Jazeera, labelling it a 'mouthpiece for Hamas'. Israel's immediate closure of Al Jazeera's office has drawn widespread condemnation from around the world including here in Australia.
Jury Hears Audio Of Trump's Plan To Bury Hush Money Story | 10 News Fi
A jury heard proof in court that Donald Trump knew about the catch-and-kill scheme designed to bury negative stories about him.
Prime Minister Announces New Measures To Address Domestic Violence | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced new measures to address what he's called the 'scourge' of domestic violence that's seeing one woman killed every four days, across Australia, including almost $1 billion for emergency payments and support for victims fleeing violence.
Former PM Morrison Opens Up On Mental Health Issues In Office | 10 New
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has opened-up about his mental-health battles revealing he was medicated for anxiety when the pressures of the country's top job became debilitating.
NSW Considers Launching Royal Commission Into Male Domestic Violence | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns is considering a powerful Royal Commission into domestic violence in New South Wales as calls grow for an urgent circuit breaker to a worsening scourge.
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.