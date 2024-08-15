10 News First

Australian 11-Year-Old Girl Stabbed In London | 10 News First
News

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance after it was confirmed the 11-year-old stabbed in London earlier this week is Australian. The young girl was with her mother in Leicester Square when police say 32-year-old Ioan Pintaru grabbed the girl in a headlock before stabbing her eight times with a steak knife.

