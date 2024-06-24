Australia Cult Leader Who Covered Up Child’s Death Will Not Face Trial | 10 News First
The leader of a cult near Oberon, where a little girl was killed and the crime covered up for decades, will not face a trial in court because he's too sick. Alexander Wilon was also accused of sexually abusing his followers and two other children, but is now terminally ill.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Aussie Basketball Prodigy Johnny Furphy Tipped To Secure First Round NBA Draft Pick | 10 News First
Australia is days away from seeing its next basketball prodigy score a slam dunk on its biggest stage. Clifton Hill's Johnny Furphy is tipped to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft after playing just one year at a U.S. college.
Boston Celtics Beat Dallas Mavericks Becoming 2024 NBA Champions | 10 News First
It's been sixteen years since the Boston Celtics lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy, but today they're once again NBA Champions. The franchise's 18th title pushes them past rivals the Los Angeles Lakers as the most successful team in history.
Mbappe's Emotional Plea To French Voters | 10 News First
French Football superstar Kylian Mbappé has issued a passionate plea to French voters ahead of the nation's snap elections. France President Emmanuel Macron called the elections following a resounding defeat in European elections to Marine Le Pen's far-right party. "I really want to address the French people and especially the young generation," Mbappé said ahead of their Euro 2024 clash with Austria. "We have the opportunity to choose our country's future and we have to emphasise the importance of that task."
