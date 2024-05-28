2 mins

Tottenham Hotspur Arrive In Australia | 10 News First The Matildas have announced their 23-player squad ahead of their two-match series against China PR in Adelaide and Sydney. Coach Tony Gustavsson says the squad selected will form the basis for the team that travels to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Captain and star Sam Kerr has been officially ruled out of selection for the Olympics, after sustaining an ACL injury. Amy Sayer has also been ruled out with the same injury. Katrina Gorry and Aivi Luik are unavailable through injury for this window's selection. Clare Hunt, Courtney Nevin and Lydia Williams return to the squad, with Williams to play her final Matildas match at Accor Stadium in Sydney.