Aussie Li Tu To Face Superstar Carlos Alcaraz In US Open Debut | 10 News First
He’s not yet a household name but Li Tu is on the cusp of becoming Adelaide’s next tennis success story. Working his way into the US Open, Tu spoke to 10 News First ahead of tomorrow morning’s almighty task, Carlos Alcaraz in the first round.

2024

