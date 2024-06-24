2 mins

AFL Defends Its Drug Policy In Face Of New Report| 10 News First Sport Integrity Australia has released its report into the AFL’s drug policy following claims it allowed players to fake injuries to avoid positive tests. While the report did find that testing conducted by club doctors was not in breach of the World Anti-Doping Code, it was critical of the current policy and made eight recommendations for its renewal. AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has said today that the league has welcomed the findings of the report and will be taking them into account while designing a new policy before the 2025 season. However, MP Andrew Wilkie, who originally surfaced the cover-up claims in parliament, has said the report has made the issues with the policy "abundantly clear".