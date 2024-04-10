10 News First

Arizona Reinstates Near-Total Abortion Ban | 10 News First
NC | News

Arizona is set to enforce a 160-year-old near-total abortion ban. Under the 1864 law - which was drafted before Arizona became a US state and women had the right to vote - abortion will be banned from the moment of conception. Arizona's Supreme Court has made no exception for rape or incest, with the procedure only allowed if the mother's life is at risk.

National
Watch LIVEMelbourneSydney
More

Episodes

Top Stories

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

International News

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.