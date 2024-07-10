10 News First

ANZAC Day Trading Ban Extended With Major Supermarkets & Retail Stores Forced Shut | 10 News First
Major supermarkets and retail stores will be forced to stay shut on ANZAC Day, under new restrictions in New South Wales. Music festivals are also banned, in a move the State Government says will protect the sanctity of the day.

