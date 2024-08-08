10 News First

Anti-Racism Protest Erupts in UK, Fearing More Riots | 10 News First
Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of London on Wednesday in a counter-protest, condemning a week of violent racist attacks led by far-right groups. A series of riots erupted early last week after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport. The suspect was misidentified as an Islamist migrant, triggering a wave of anti-Muslim and anti-migrant sentiment. Protesters also massed in other cities including Liverpool, Bristol, and Birmingham, prompting the deployment of thousands of reinforcement police officers. More than 120 people have been charged and 428 arrested in connection with the past week’s violent protests.

