Alice Springs Emerges From First Night Of Curfew With Calls To Focus On Underlying Issues | 10 News First
As the Red Centre emerges from its first night of a snap three-night curfew, Indigenous leaders are calling for greater focus on the underlying issues behind violent incidents. The streets were quiet overnight, with no arrests made during the first 10pm to 6am curfew.

