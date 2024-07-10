Alec Baldwin’s Rust Shooting Trial Underway As Jury Selection Begins In New Mexico | 10 News First
News
Alec Baldwin’s shooting trial is finally underway after years of delays. The actor was joined by his wife Hilaria and his youngest daughter as he arrived for the first day of jury selection at the New Mexico courthouse. Baldwin is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot with a prop gun during rehearsals on the set of Rust in October 2021.
Episodes
Late News
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Israeli Air Strike Hits Camp Housing Displaced People Killing Dozens In South Gaza | 10 News First
A new barrage of Israeli air strikes has killed at least 29 people in Southern Gaza. The blash hit a camp housing displaced people, with the IDF saying it used precise munition to target a Hamas militant.
Alec Baldwin’s Rust Shooting Trial Underway As Jury Selection Begins In New Mexico | 10 News First
Alec Baldwin’s shooting trial is finally underway after years of delays. The actor was joined by his wife Hilaria and his youngest daughter as he arrived for the first day of jury selection at the New Mexico courthouse. Baldwin is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot with a prop gun during rehearsals on the set of Rust in October 2021.
ANZAC Day Trading Ban Extended With Major Supermarkets & Retail Stores Forced Shut | 10 News First
Major supermarkets and retail stores will be forced to stay shut on ANZAC Day, under new restrictions in New South Wales. Music festivals are also banned, in a move the State Government says will protect the sanctity of the day.
Teenager Accused Of Killing A Driver Remains Custody After Getting Arrested Again | 10 News First
A teenager charged over the death of a driver in Melbourne’s East has been arrested again for allegedly breaching his bail conditions. The 17-year-old is accused of driving a stolen Jeep and killing 28-year-old trainee doctor William Taylor in a crash.
International News
Euros Pitch Invader Takes Selfie With Mbappe | 10 News First
A determined pitch invader at a Euros semi-final has managed to get an on-field selfie with French star Kylian Mbappe. The fan ran onto the field at the 59th minute of France’s clash with Spain, snapping a picture with Mbappe before being wrestled away by security. During the brief struggle, the fan’s phone appeared to have bumped the face of the French captain, who broke his nose during his nation’s opening match of the tournament against Austria. Spain went onto win the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Dani Olmo and Barcelona teen sensation Lamine Yamal.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Politics
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Sport
Matildas After An Olympic Medal In Paris Games After Back-To-Back Heartbreaks | 10 News First
Sick of being the bridesmaids, the Matildas are skipping through their pre-Olympics training camp with a focus on going a step or two further. Ahead of her third Olympic games, Ellie Carpenter believes the Aussies have the blueprint to bring home a medal.
Alex De Minaur Advances Through To Wimbledon Quarter-Finals Against Novak Djokovic | 10 News First
Alex De Minaur has advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, setting up a showdown with Novak Djokovic. The 25-year-old has played down concerns of a hip injury after he pulled up proppy on match point.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.