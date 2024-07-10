10 News First

Alec Baldwin’s Rust Shooting Trial Underway As Jury Selection Begins In New Mexico | 10 News First
Alec Baldwin’s shooting trial is finally underway after years of delays. The actor was joined by his wife Hilaria and his youngest daughter as he arrived for the first day of jury selection at the New Mexico courthouse. Baldwin is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot with a prop gun during rehearsals on the set of Rust in October 2021.

