Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Case Sensationally Dismissed | 10 News First
News
Alec Baldwin has had his involuntary manslaughter trial thrown out, bringing the high profile trial to a stunning and sudden end. A US judge threw the case against Baldwin, who stood accused of accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film 'Rust,' based on misconduct of police and prosecutors in withholding evidence from the defence.
Episodes
Late News
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Case Sensationally Dismissed | 10 News First
Alec Baldwin has had his involuntary manslaughter trial thrown out, bringing the high profile trial to a stunning and sudden end. A US judge threw the case against Baldwin, who stood accused of accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film 'Rust,' based on misconduct of police and prosecutors in withholding evidence from the defence.
What We Know About The Couple Accused Of Espionage | 10 News First
They appeared to be a normal couple. Kira Korolev, a 40-year-old private in the Australian army, and her 62-year-old husband Igor. Russian expats, living in Australia for more than a decade recently in this unit block in Everton Park in Brisbane's north.
International News
Biden Faces Eventful Press Conference | 10 News First
Joe Biden fronted an eventful press conference during the NATO summit in Washington DC, as he continues his re-election campaign against former president Donald Trump. The press conference got off on the wrong foot for the President, mistaking his Vice President Kamala Harris for Donald Trump, before answering questions on his health.
One Thousand Whales Surround Solo Rower | 10 News First
A rower has gotten up close and personal in a stunning encounter with a large pod of whales in the Atlantic Ocean. UK-based ski coach Tom Waddington found himself surrounded on Sunday, July 7, by approximately one thousand long finned pilot whales, while rowing more than 100 nautical miles (185.2 kilometres) off the Newfoundland coast. The school of whales accompanied the solo rower for two hours, as he continued to undertake his 2,000 nautical mile journey to raise funds for mental health charity, Mind.
Politics
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Sport
Super Sub Ollie Watkins Sends Three Lions To Euros Finals | 10 News First
Gareth Southgate's redemption arc is almost complete. A Xavi Simons screamer gave the Netherlands the lead in the Euros Semi-Final before the much-maligned England coach made the brave call to sub off all-time record scorer Harry Kane for Ollie Watkins, and it paid off, big.
Daniil Medvedev Beats World Number One Jannik Sinner At Wimbledon Making Semi-Finals | 10 News First
Daniil Medvedev turned the tables on Jannik Sinner, exacting revenge for his Australian Open final defeat, by ousting the world number one from Wimbledon. The Russian must now beat reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz to make his seventh grand slam decider.
NSW Blues Train In Front Of Fans Ahead Of Origin Decider But Bradman Best Sits Out | 10 News First
The Blues have opened up well, inviting hundreds of fans in for their first open training session of the Origin series. All eyes are on Bradman Best, with the hamstrung centre failing to train with the team.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.