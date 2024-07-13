10 News First

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Case Sensationally Dismissed | 10 News First
Alec Baldwin has had his involuntary manslaughter trial thrown out, bringing the high profile trial to a stunning and sudden end. A US judge threw the case against Baldwin, who stood accused of accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film 'Rust,' based on misconduct of police and prosecutors in withholding evidence from the defence.

