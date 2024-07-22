10 News First

Australian leader Anthony Albanese has commended Joe Biden on his “extraordinary record” following his decision to drop out of the presidential race. The Prime Minister described Biden as a “friend of Australia”, recounting dinners and meetings he shared with the President while working together to continue the long-standing alliance. While Albanese did not offer an opinion on who should take the spot of Democratic candidate, he emphasised the international impact of the upcoming US election.

