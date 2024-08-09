10 News First

A group of Melbourne mums are the first to test new technology that could help provide clues about pregnancy and a baby's future health - all by using a picture of the placenta. Leader of study, Dr Emily Camm, from the Hudson Institute of Medical Research says the AI tool can strengthen traditional checks.

