Age Of Criminal Responsibility Will Be Lowered To 10 In Northern Territory | 10 News First
NT Chief Minister-elect Lia Finocchiaro’s swift action on youth crime has been met with alarm by children, justice and health advocates. Two days after being elected the CLP announced it will lower the criminal age of responsibility back to 10 and will also return spit hoods to juvenile detention.

