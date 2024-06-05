10 News First

"Adventurous, Loving" Toddler Drowns In Dam | 10 News First
A Victorian mother has spoken of her shock today following the tragic death of her “adventurous and loving” two-year-old on a property in the state’s west, outside Geelong. In every parent's worst nightmare, Karin Huddle was tending to horses on their Lara property yesterday afternoon with two-year-old Luka when he wandered off. After a desperate search effort including the use of police Air Wing, he was later pulled unconscious from a nearby dam and despite efforts to revive him, he passed away at the scene. Ms Huddle, who only moved to the Goulburn Park Drive property a matter of months ago, has expressed her anger at the poorly maintained fencing in the regional area. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family with funeral and memorial arrangements, with police to prepare a report for the Coroner.

BREAKING: Bruce Lehrmann To Represent Himself In Federal Appeal Against Network 10 | 10 News First

#BREAKING: 10 News First can reveal that Bruce Lehrmann has just lodged an appeal following his landmark defamation loss to Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson. We can also reveal that Mr Lehrmann will be representing himself.

Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First

Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1

The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website.

Sport

Matildas' Ellie Carpenter Opens Up On Hate And Abuse Online | 10 News First

Ellie Carpenter's one of Australian football's brightest stars but it hasn't always been a smooth ride to the top. In an exclusive interview with 10 News First the Matildas defender opens up on dealing with online abuse following her side's World Cup exit last year.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.